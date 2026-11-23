Chattanooga's Thanksgiving morning tradition is back!

Thousands of walkers, runners, families, and their four-legged friends are expected to gather at Coolidge Park for the 27th Annual Grateful Gobbler Walk, a festive, family-friendly 5K that brings the community together for a cause that matters.

Beginning promptly at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, participants will have an opportunity to kick off the holiday with exercise, plenty of fun, and a meaningful way to give back. More than just a Thanksgiving tradition, the Grateful Gobbler Walk makes a lasting difference in the lives of families experiencing homelessness. 100% of proceeds benefit The Maclellan Shelter for Families and the new Provident Place.

The only family shelter in a 120-mile radius of Chattanooga, The Maclellan Shelter for Families provides comprehensive support, including childcare, transportation, life opportunities, and, most importantly, HOPE.

Looking ahead, the new Provident Place, scheduled to open in Fall 2027, will significantly expand the organization's capacity to serve families. With 134 beds and comprehensive wraparound services, Provident Place will offer more families access to safe shelter, family-centered support, and resources designed to help them achieve stability and independence.

Whether walking, running, bringing the family, dressing up in festive Thanksgiving attire, or participating virtually, everyone can be part of making a difference.

The event will be Thanksgiving Morning, November 26, with the walk beginning promptly at 8:00 am.

There will be onsite registration on Thanksgiving morning beginning at 6:30 am and will continue until 7:45 am, just before the start of the walk.

The cost to participate is $30 for walkers/runners 13 year and older and $15 for ages 12 and under. For those who are planning to travel out of town for the holiday or sleep in on Thanksgiving morning, you can still support the Grateful Gobbler Walk by registering either as a Virtual or Sleep Walker for $20.

For registration, event details, and additional information, visit www.gratefulgobblerwalk.org.

Please note that Coolidge Park will be festive and buzzing with Grateful Gobblers beginning Wednesday, November 25 as walkers will be able to pick up their registration packets, race day t-shirt and to purchase Thanksgiving festive merchandise between 10 am - 6 pm at the Coolidge Park Pavilion.