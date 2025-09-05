Three New Nightmares Unleashed At Dread Hollow Haunted House

The Halloween season is quickly approaching, summoning the gates of Dread Hollow to open once again!

Beginning October 2, the nationally ranked haunted house returns with three new interactive nightmares, each one more blood-curdling and immersive than the last.

The attraction’s haunted house and escape rooms are open for the fall season Thursday through Sunday nights, October 2 through November 2.

“For the past 12 months, we have been meticulously designing new, gruesome sets, crafting gory storylines and creating horror-fueled scares,” says Todd Patton, co-creator of Dread Hollow. “It’s a passion that drives us to transform the 25,000+ square foot haunted house every year into a terrifyingly fun and unforgettable experience.”

“This season, fear fans take a chilling journey through three all-new nightmares at Dread Hollow,” says Josh Philpott, co-creator of Dread Hollow. “The terror begins inside decaying Belle Royale Hotel, where tortured, bloodthirsty spirits unleash chaos as they hunt their prey. Rising from the ashes, the dead lure visitors into Dreadwood Forest, seeking revenge in the lethal forest. The journey ends within the merciless halls of Dread Hollow High School, where the rage of thirteen sacrificed souls consumes the campus, creating a terrifying battleground fueled by unhinged evil.”

Tickets are on sale now at www.dreadhollow.com. Haunted house admission is $25, or horror fans can purchase a $35 ticket that also includes access to the RIP Lounge where guests have exclusive control over several scare zones inside the nightmares.

In addition to the immersive haunted house experience, Dread Hollow’s Deliverance Escape Rooms offer three separately ticketed escape experiences with 30-minute horror-themed challenges.

Presale discount haunted house tickets are available online now through September 18. Specially priced admission tickets are also available for College Night on October 2, Girls Night Out on October 9, and Date Night on October 10.

Dread Hollow’s fall season ends with Black Out Night, on November 2. During this lights-off experience, visitors make their way through Dread Hollow’s nightmares in the dark with only the light of one hand-held glowstick per group.

Dread Hollow is recognized as one of the top haunted attractions in the country. Ranked a Top 10 Haunt in the Nation every year since 2017 by Scurryface.com, as well as one of the 10 Must-See Haunted Houses in Tennessee by ScareFactor.com and designated a top Southeast Signature Event by the Southeast Tourism Society.

Parental discretion is advised for anyone under the age of 12 due to the intense, graphic, and often loud nature of the haunted houses and escape rooms. Visit www.dreadhollow.com for tickets and event details.