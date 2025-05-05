Time To Celebrate Mom's With Mother's Day At The Chattanooga Market

It’s now a 25-year tradition, bringing MOM to Chattanooga Market for Mother’s Day.

And there’s good reason…a day spent with family, fresh flowers, delicious lunch options, live music and unique gifts makes it an easy choice.

This weekend boasts nearly 200 vendors and eateries at the First Horizon Pavilion. Selections from vendors always vary from arts & crafts, artisan foods, farm foods, flowers, soaps, candles, jewelry and so much more. And fresh cut flower bouquets are always a popular Mother’s Day gift.

It’s a day all wrapped up for MOM and the Chattanooga Market is prepared to make special for her. And Acura of Chattanooga makes it all possible.

This Sunday, live music on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage:

Chattanooga Market Hours are Sundays 11am-4pm at First Horizon Pavilion