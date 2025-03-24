Time To Lace Up: Chattanooga Roller Derby Starts Season This Saturday

Are you ready for some fast-moving, hard-hitting, mind-blowing, fight on four wheels? I’m not talking about Formula 1 or NASCAR racing. I’m talking about the first home games of the 2025 season for the Chattanooga Roller Derby Team.

The games are set for March 29, at Camp Jordan Arena with teams playing at 3, 5 and 7 p.m.

If you’re not familiar with roller derby, you’re missing out! The hits are real. The action is fast and furious, and the skaters all have cool derby names.

Roller Derby has been around for a long time. It gained new momentum after the movie Whip-It hit the screen reintroducing the sport to a new generation. These days the game is played on a flat surface instead of a banked track, is recognized, and sanctioned all around the world. The teams are run by the players, for the players and the community.

The sport started off as a grassroots movement across a few major U. S. cities and has since exploded with teams in nearly every state and several different countries.

Katie Rogers, aka Kaos, said roller derby got stalled during the COVID pandemic but, somehow, it benefitted the Chattanooga team. She said the team managed to keep skating to stay in shape and picked up several new skaters from surrounding communities where teams stopped activities or shut down.

“We got a lot of new commuter skaters,” she said. “They’re coming from Nashville, Rome, Georgia, Birmingham and Huntsville, Alabama,”

The addition of new skaters has allowed the Chattanooga team to create new home teams, two of which will debut on Saturday.

Kaos said she is looking forward to blocking the opposing jammer by positionally blocking them and slowing them down to the point of fatigue.

Brittany Olivera, aka Bawdee, is the Captain of the All-Stars. She started her derby career in Sacramento California but now calls Chattanooga home. Bawdee is a jammer, the skater responsible for scoring points. She said she is excited to get the season started.

“I'm looking forward to playing against my own team,” she said. “It's the first time we've had home teams, and I'm really excited to play against my own teammates.”

Bawdee said she still gets anxious as the game approaches. She said the night before a game her mind is constantly in thought. She said she tries to calm her brain before she jams. Once the whistle starts play, she uses her own blockers to help break through the pack. She said she loves the thrills and challenges the sport provides.

Mallory Bowden, aka Jiggle Watts, commutes from Nashville to play with the Chattanooga team. She said she likes how competitive the team is. Right now, the Chattanooga All-Stars are ranked fifth in the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association’s North American South Region. Their B team, the B-Railers, are 15th. But she said she also enjoys how much the team gives back to the community.

“We do a lot of events,” she said. “A couple of weeks ago we went to a local art gallery and helped them paint their walls. They give back to their sponsors and supporters and I think that’s cool.”

The team trains extensively, with team trainer Linda Cope making sure everyone is well prepared to take the track while maintaining safety precautions to prevent injuries.

This is not fake WWE fighting. The skaters hit hard. Bruises, cuts and sometimes harsh injuries have happened. Jiggle Watts said she took a break from derby to recover from a broken ankle. But derby players are resilient, and they have a love for a sport that is primarily female dominated.