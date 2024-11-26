'Tis The Season For Holiday Parades Around The Tennessee Valley

The holiday season is filled with several festivities and opportunities to see Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick as he makes the rounds at several local Christmas Parades. Here are a few coming up in our area.

Nov. 29: Reindeer on the Riverfront & Lighted Boat Parade

The 44th Annual Lighted Boat Parade is returning to Downtown Chattanooga Nov. 29, with crowd favorite activities at the event for people of all ages to enjoy. This year, the event will be hosted at the Chattanooga Green and Ross’s Landing starting at 4 p.m. Real, live reindeer and Santa will be available for free pictures.

Attendees are welcome to bring their own cameras for the photo opportunities. Additionally, there will be food and holiday art vendors, a hot cocoa bar along with beverages for those 21+ and a “Touch a Truck” experience with Chattanooga Fire Department.

Other holiday actors including the Grinch and Elsa from Frozen along with illuminated giant puppets by Playful Evolving Monsters will be strolling throughout the event for pictures

Starting at 7 p.m. the annual Lighted Boat Parade, coordinated by Erwin Marine Sales, will feature over 25 boats decorated in festive and colorful lights and will cruise looping from Olgiati Bridge to Walnut Street Bridge. Immediately following the boat parade, fireworks sponsored by the Southern Belle will be launched over the Tennessee River.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to the event to view the boat parade and fireworks from Ross’s Landing and the Chattanooga Green.

Full event details can be found on Facebook at:www.facebook.com/events/2208462332857070

Dec. 1: Soddy Daisy Christmas Parade

Come and enjoy one of the holiday season’s favorite traditions as the City of Soddy-Daisy features their annual Christmas Parade on Sunday, Dec. 1st. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. and travel its traditional route on Dayton Pike from Harrison Lane to Sequoyah Road.

County Commissioner and former Soddy-Daisy Commissioner Gene Shipley will serve as the parade’s Grand Marshall. Numerous floats will be featured along with marching bands, dancers, decorated vehicles, and a special appearance by Santa Claus.

Floats created by area churches, local businesses, and individual groups will compete for first place trophies in each respective category.

To assure the parade runs flawlessly, volunteers from the local Vietnam Veterans of America arrive early on the morning of the parade.

“We are truly happy to host one of the biggest attractions we have for our citizens and the whole community that make up the great City of Soddy-Daisy,” said Robert Cothran, President VVA 942, one of the parade’s lead organizers.

Dec. 7: KIC-Start Christmas Market & Parade

The holiday season is rapidly approaching, and the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga (KIC) is making plans for their Christmas Market & Parade. Mark your calendars for Saturday, Dec. 7, from 1-5 p.m. at 5704 Marlin Road adjacent to Eastgate Town Center.

As with any holiday party, there will be plenty of food provided by some of Chattanooga’s favorite Food Trucks and tent vendors as well as live music and fun for the kids.

“We work hard to make this a fun, family friendly event that will get you in the holiday spirit,” said Pat Rowe, KIC Member Manager. “We will have live music in addition to the Brainerd High School Marching Band, a Gumbo competition and we want everyone to bring an unwrapped toy to donate to help make someone’s Christmas brighter.”

The KIC is working with the Forgotten Child Fund to have the donated toys distributed to deserving area families. Additionally, throughout the day, car buffs will be able to enjoy some expertly restored classic cars. The Christmas Parade begins at 3 p.m. It has been confirmed Santa Claus will make an appearance in the parade.