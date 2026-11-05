'Tis The Season To Be Jolly: Santa Claus Returns To Hamilton Place This Saturday

The holiday season begins with a visit to Santa for many families. Hamilton Place is inviting shoppers to continue their beloved holiday traditions and create new memories through welcoming Santa experiences designed for families throughout the community.

Santa will make his grand arrival at Hamilton Place on Saturday, November 7th at 12 Noon, where he’ll be hearing Christmas wishes at his workshop at Center Court next to lululemon.

“Holiday traditions hold a special place in our community,” says Andrew Steele, Marketing Director at Hamilton Place. “Whether it’s visiting Santa, sharing a wish list, or capturing a treasured photo, we’re proud to be part of the memories our community creates year after year.”

Santa will welcome visitors through Dec. 24 at his Home for the Holidays. Hours are Monday through Saturday from Noon to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sundays from Noon to 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Visits are free, with photo packages are available for purchase. Reservations are encouraged using our convenient, online platform Santa Photo Reservations.

The season's festivities also include:

Santa’s $3,000 Stocking Giveaway

Dear Santa letters and writing stations available, located at food court entrance, in front of Buckle, and located in front of H&M.

Salvation Army's Holiday Season Kickoff featuring Salvation Army's Brass band and Santa Claus first appearance of the Holidays.

Pet photos on Mondays

Shoppers will also discover new retailers and seasonal shopping destinations, including:

Carhartt: Carhartt is an iconic workwear brand known for durable and high-quality apparel. Located at Hamilton Corner.

Ford's Garage: delivers classic American fare, craft beer and a lively dining experience inspired by the Ford Brand, Located outside the mall in front of the Food Court Entrance.

Toys R Us returns bringing the fun of toy shopping to life with toys, games, and gifts for kids and families. Located next to lululemon and Palmetto Moon.

Hamilton Place is a one-stop shopping destination this holiday season, and is the proud home of many of your favorite stores for holiday shopping, including Palmetto Moon, lululemon, Sephora, Toys R Us, Altar'd State, and Aerie.

For more information on upcoming happenings, holiday hours, Santa photos, and more, visit the Hamilton Place website.