Torch Light Tour Of Chattanooga National Cemetery To Be Held On Memorial Day

Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, in partnership with the Chattanooga National Cemetery, invites the public to participate in a 90-minute, 1-mile torch light walking tour of the Civil War portion of the national cemetery on Monday evening, Memorial Day, May 29.

Please meet at the old cemetery entrance arch in the southwest portion of the cemetery at 8:45 pm.

In recognition of the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Chickamauga and the Battles for Chattanooga, National Military Park Historian Jim Ogden will feature graves and stories of some of the soldiers interred in the cemetery who died in the fighting around Chattanooga in 1863.

Comfortable, supportive footwear, clothing appropriate for the weather, and water are recommended for this program. A flashlight, to supplement the light from the reproduction historical torches, is also encouraged.

For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at (706) 866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at (423) 821-7786, or visit the National Military Park’s website at www.nps.gov/chch.