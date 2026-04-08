Tour Du Jour, Chattanooga’s Premiere Self-Guided Home Tour, Returns This Month

The Junior League of Chattanooga is excited to announce the return of one of its most anticipated annual events, Tour du Jour.

This beloved self-guided home tour invites guests to explore some of the most beautiful and inspiring homes across the greater Chattanooga area.

In partnership with local interior designers, homeowners, builders, and realtors, Tour du Jour showcases a curated selection of both new and historic homes, highlighting the creativity and craftsmanship that make Chattanooga unique.

“Tour du Jour is a wonderful opportunity to experience the charm and character of Chattanooga’s homes while spending a meaningful day with friends and supporting the mission of the Junior League,” said JLC President Annie Miller.

The one-day event will take place on Saturday, April 25, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., offering attendees a flexible, self-paced tour experience. Guests will enjoy exclusive access to thoughtfully designed spaces while gaining inspiration from some of the area’s top talent in home design and renovation.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.jlchatt.org. Individual tickets are priced at $43, and a discounted early bird is available at $38 for the first 50 tickets purchased.

Tour du Jour is a signature fundraising event hosted by the Junior League of Chattanooga, supporting its mission to advance women’s leadership for meaningful community impact. Proceeds benefit JLC’s current community initiatives and partnerships, including organizations such as Hamilton County Schools Teacher Supply Hub, Mini-grants to Hamilton County Teachers, the MOMentum Network, YoungLives, Dress for Success, and many more.

JLC extends its gratitude to the businesses and sponsors who make this event possible: Styled & Organized Systems, Build Sage Design, Nooga Strong Construction, High Country Drapery, Laurie and John Raines, and Scharerer Contracting. We also thank our annual sponsors for their continued support throughout the year: Environmental Solutions Group, Studio Bank, Coca-Cola, AT&T, Pinnacle, and EPB.