Traffic Garden Jamz Returns To Red Bank Saturday With Music And Biking

Families are invited to enjoy an afternoon of biking, music and hands-on safety education as Traffic Garden Jamz returns to Red Bank on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4839 Dayton Boulevard.

The event will feature a traffic and pedestrian safety course led by the Hamilton County Health Department, giving participants an opportunity to build confidence and learn valuable skills for navigating streets and pathways safely.

White Oak Bicycle Co-Op will provide bikes for those who need one, while local artist Endelouz will perform live music. Attendees can also enjoy sweet treats from Desserts on the Roll.

Residents are encouraged to bring the whole family for an afternoon of outdoor fun, community connection and practical safety education.

The event offers visual opportunities to highlight the City’s commitment to promoting pedestrian and bicycle safety while creating fun, accessible experiences for families.

Traffic Garden Jamz