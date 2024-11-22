Usher In The Christmas Season With EPB's Holiday Window Displays

EPB is inviting the public to their annual window lighting ceremony, ushering in the Christmas season.

At 5 p.m., Wednesday Nov. 27, EPB employees will flip the switch lighting up their Christmas window displays.

“We’ve been doing our windows for over 80 years,” EPB Public Relations Specialist Sophie Moore said.

EPB Manager of Compensation and Benefits Lauren Obermark said the artists, designers and engineers putting the display together are all EPB employees who volunteered their time and skills.

“Everybody has different skill sets, and it might not be similar to what they do in their day job,” she said. “We have people who are skilled in construction, mechanical or programming or on the electrical side. We have some really talented artists, and they will lend their skills of drawing or painting. We also have a team that does the sewing for us as well.”

The window display is visible on the Market Street and Borad Street sides of the building. The Broad Street display features a light show component with music and flashing lights.

Known affectionately as Chief Elf, Obermark said her creative team at EPB are constantly thinking up ideas for possible themes. They document their ideas and review them periodically via Microsoft Team meetings. When it’s time to start planning for the season, they make their pick and run with it.

She said the public is going to enjoy this year’s theme, but she didn’t disclose any other information. If you’re curious, you’ll need to attend the event and find out for yourself.

“The theme that we selected this year, we had it in the back of our minds for a while, and we are excited to bring it to fruition this year,” Obermark said.

Discussion for this year’s window displays began in the summer.

“We started developing our design and started the build process in late August,” she said. Obermark said the number of lights varies from year to year depending on the design. People can expect to see plenty of bright lights and Christmas merriment in the windows.

A few years ago, the folks at EPB started decorating Miller Park as well.

“Last year the local Better Business Bureau added the festive forest, where companies that passed BBB standards could decorate a tree,” Moore said. “We work with the BBB and the city to prepare the park and decorate.”

Miller Park had 50 trees last year and will have 80 this Christmas season. The lighting ceremony is free. Parking is available along the street or in EPB’s parking garage. The display will run until January 1, 2025.

EPB Window Display lighting