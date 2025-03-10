UTC Seeks Your Input On The Future Of The Old McDonald Farm Property

Do you have thoughts about the repurposing of the McDonald Farm property?

Now is your chance to provide feedback that might inform the future use and development of this historic site.

Having been in the McDonald family for many generations, this 2000-acre property is now owned by Hamilton County. The cost to develop it for large industrial use is very high for a good return on investment.

Other options may prove more feasible, given current assets on the property. Utilization as a recreational hub, for example, could provide a robust economic impact through activities, events, and tourism.

Your input can help shape the future of this area.

Please take 10 minutes to complete this survey from researchers at UT Chattanooga, and let your thoughts be heard: https://utk.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eKYwxOowhBq6swS