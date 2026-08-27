Verre Noir's Black Parade Night Market Takes Over The NorthShore

Located on Frazier Avenue in Chattanooga’s historic NorthShore neighborhood, Verre Noir is one of Chattanooga’s most beloved storefronts for the creative community in the Scenic City, offering a vast selection of gothic art, handmade merchandise, and tarot or spiritually inspired goods, growing into much more than just a retail shop.

The shop is also known for its celebrated and very popular themed Night Markets, featuring dozens of vendors that take over the sidewalks and streets of Frazier Avenue at night.

On Friday, August 28th, they will be holding a unique Black Parade Night Market, which is being promoted as a mystical evening where folks can expect all things emo-inspired, as well as food, drinks, live entertainment, a polaroid stairwell, tattoos, and so much more, all taking place in a community-oriented environment.

What makes this market different and stand out from others across the Chattanooga area, other than being at night and an emo-inspired market, is that it turns this theme into a unique experience for the community, as it feels like we have all gone through an emo phase at one point or another, if not embraced it as a lifestyle.

The nighttime market brings folks together from all walks of life, and not only that, it also brings foot traffic to other small businesses and vendors in the NorthShore area since the Walnut Street Bridge’s closure has limited foot traffic during its construction. People are encouraged to wear costumes, get dressed up, and mingle with their neighbors and fellow Chattanoogans.

In speaking with Becca Coleman, who owns and co-founded Verre Noir with Erin Leonard in March of 2024, about how far the Night Market has grown since they opened the storefront and what makes the market different, she credited it to the people and vendors who show up that really make the event unique.

“Night Market is essentially a vendor market, a way for our community to connect with local artists and creators, but we always wanted it to be more fun than a traditional market. We wanted it to be somewhere you could actually plan a night out around, with different activities, performances, and things to do.

I feel like our themes, our connection with the community, and the activities and performances we plan are what make our markets different, but the people who actually show up are what make it truly special. The vibes are always so much fun, and I think that's really hard to explain until you've actually been to one.”

Coleman went on to detail how significant and relevant the “emo” inspired theme for the night market is and what folks can expect that may not be listed online, suggesting that being “emo” meant more than just the music, it was an entire subculture that gave people who felt different a way to express themselves together, and that folks can expect some fun surprises like live emo music and a polaroid stairwell where folks can take angsty photos.

“For a lot of people, it was more than just the music; it was a community, a form of self-expression, and a space where being emotional, different, or a little outside the mainstream was embraced rather than something you needed to hide. There's also something really fun about getting to revisit that part of ourselves as adults in an embraced and safe environment.

We’re very fortunate to have Zachary Foster, Thyrell Smith, Joey Lendering, Kyle Coplen, and Nick Price joining us for this market to play some classic emo anthems from bands a lot of us grew up listening to.

We also wanted to bring that emo aesthetic into the rest of the night, so we’ll have a Polaroid setup in our stairwell where you can take some appropriately angsty scene photos, four tattoo artists with themed flash, psychic readings, and more. It’s really fun for us because a theme like this gives us so much to play with, not just musically, but with the atmosphere, activities, vendors, and all the little details throughout the market.”