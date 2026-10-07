The Walk Run Pedal Jamz Festival Will Celebrate Health, Fitness, And Giving Back

The Walk Run Pedal Jamz Festival returns Saturday, October 31 with a full day of family-friendly fun, fitness, and community spirit to the Chattanooga Green at Ross’s Landing.

The festival emphasizes health and fitness, kicking off the morning with a casual walk, run, and bike ride along the greenway. These events are perfect for families, friends, coworkers, and community groups.

This year’s festival proudly benefits the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga, supporting programs that empower youth, strengthen families, and expand economic opportunity across the region.

100% of all walk, run, and bike ride registration fees go directly to the Urban League and its programs, making every step and every mile a meaningful contribution.

The Walk Run Pedal Jamz Festival features a vibrant lineup of activities, including:

Food trucks and vendor tents (100% of the registration fees go to the Urban League)

The city-wide karaoke contest winners will perform

Free kids’ activities

Free giveaways throughout the day

FREE Costume Contest with prizes

Halloween costumes highly encouraged for all ages

Live Music featuring The Dexter Thomas Band

Learn more at walkrunpedaljamzfestival.com