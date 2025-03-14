Walnut Street Bridge Begins 18-Month Renovation Project On Monday

The City of Chattanooga is embarking on a revitalization of the iconic Walnut Street Bridge, ensuring its legacy as a treasured pedestrian landmark for generations to come.

Beginning Monday, March 17, the bridge will close for an estimated 18 months to accommodate extensive renovations that enhance both its safety and historic aesthetic appeal. During this time, the bridge will be completely closed to all pedestrian traffic, except for select athletic events listed in the official renovation schedule.

To maintain connectivity between downtown and the North Shore, detours will be available via the Veteran’s Bridge and the Market Street Bridge. The Veteran’s Bridge detour, with its wider walkways, will feature artwork by artist Ebony Bolt, enriching the pedestrian experience along the route.

The artwork is currently being installed and will be ready to explore this weekend. Additional artwork will enhance the Veteran's Bridge route along Riverside Drive this summer. Additionally, CARTA will launch a free Northshore Express service to further improve access.

This ambitious renovation project will address key structural, electrical, and deck deficiencies while introducing modern enhancements to preserve the bridge’s beauty and functionality. The upgrades will include refurbishing the main water line, installing state-of-the-art LED lighting, upgrading the electrical system with new cables, and replacing the existing decking with durable and elegant Alaskan Yellow Cedar, selected for its natural resistance to decay.

For the latest project updates and real-time alerts about detours and closures, the City of Chattanooga encourages residents and visitors to visit walnutstreetbridge.com and sign up for text updates. The website also addresses frequently asked questions surrounding the project.

You can also download the “Walnut Street Bridge” mobile app, available on the Apple App Store and coming soon to Google Play.

This project reflects the city’s ongoing commitment to preserving and enhancing its beloved public spaces. They appreciate the community’s patience and excitement as they bring new life to our historic Walnut Street Bridge.