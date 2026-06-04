Community-Oriented Walnut Street Bridge Festival Returns To Coolidge Park Sunday

The fourth annual Walnut Street Bridge Festival is set to return to Coolidge Park this Sunday, June 7th, for a community-oriented, family-friendly festival over the Tennessee River while the Walnut Street Bridge remains closed for renovation work.

The annual festival is turning into a staple in Chattanooga, and this year’s event features live music, entertainment, local artisans, arts and crafts, food trucks, drink vendors, and a massive KidZone that is chock-full of bouncy houses, face painting, trampolines, and pony rides.

There will also be booths set up to connect with local merchants, various community-oriented activities throughout the day, and the opportunity to support Chattanooga-area businesses and local nonprofits.

The festival is organized by Vonzara Inc., with the founders of the company and the festival being wife and husband, Tracy Bush-Hatcher and Rico Hatcher.

Even though the Walnut Street Bridge is still under renovations, the organizers strongly believe in still putting on the event, as it has turned into so much more than just a celebration of the bridge; it has become a community bedrock for so many and a way of connecting people and local businesses, which is why they continue to put it on and bring foot traffic to the Northshore while the bridge is temporarily unable to.

In speaking with the co-founder and organizer of the Walnut Street Bridge Festival, Tracy Bush-Hatcher, she mentioned what the impact has been for the residents of Northshore and greater Chattanooga.

“For the Walnut Street Bridge Festival, success goes far beyond attendance numbers. It’s about supporting local vendors and small businesses, giving them real opportunity and visibility, and helping them grow.

It’s also about families creating lasting memories together and people from different parts of the community coming together in one shared space. If the festival strengthens local connections, supports small business success, and leaves people looking forward to coming back next year, then we consider it a success.”

Tracy emphasized the significance of preserving the spirit and symbolic nature of the Walnut Street Bridge while enjoying the festivities in Coolidge Park.

“At the Walnut Street Bridge Festival, we preserve the spirit of the Walnut Street Bridge by focusing on the connections, community, and the riverfront experience.

Even with activities at Coolidge Park during renovations, we keep the same energy through local vendors, live entertainment, family-friendly programming, and intentional spaces that reflect the feel of walking the bridge and gathering by the river. The setting may shift, but the heart of the festival stays the same.”

What is most fascinating about the Walnut Street Bridge Festival is not just the event’s ability to connect the community and bring folks together, but also its ability to establish itself so quickly as one of the major festivals in the Scenic City, all while the landmark it celebrates remains temporarily closed.

When asked about her plans for the next three to five years, Tracy mentioned that they have an intentional growth plan for the future, are already having conversations, and that the plan is to not just grow bigger but grow better as the festival continues to expand and ultimately returns to the Walnut Street Bridge.

“Looking ahead to the Walnut Street Bridge Festival, our focus is steady: intentional growth over the next 3–5 years. We’re already having conversations about expanding programming, bringing in more live entertainment, and creating additional space for local vendors and community partners.

The goal is not just to grow bigger, but to grow better, while keeping the same family-friendly, community-centered feel that people love. As interest continues to build, we also see opportunities for deeper partnerships across Chattanooga and potentially a larger footprint that still stays true to the heart of the festival.”

Walnut Street Bridge Festival