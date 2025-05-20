Walnut Street Bridge Renovation To Begin Sandblasting This Week

The Walnut Street Bridge Renovation Project continues to move steadily forward as crews begin a key phase in the preservation and restoration process.

Starting this week, work will focus on the northern span of the historic bridge, bringing us one step closer to revitalizing this cherished Chattanooga landmark.

Today and Tuesday, crews will begin raising protective tarps over span six in carefully planned half-span increments. This setup will include constructing a sealed containment area and the installation of critical hoses and vacuum equipment necessary to create a secure suction environment.

This controlled space is vital to ensure the safe and environmentally responsible removal of old paint and surface materials.

Beginning Wednesday, sandblasting operations are scheduled to commence within the containment area. This will be followed immediately by the application of the new protective coating system.

Each section of the bridge will receive all three layers of paint, primer, intermediate, and topcoat, before the containment is removed and work progresses to the next viaduct. The efficiency of the sandblasting and painting process will prevent exposed bare metal that could be susceptible to rust.

After the completion of span six, the project will transition to the next viaduct following a similar sequence of sandblasting and painting.

“We’re pleased with the progress being made and appreciate the public’s patience as we move through each phase,” said Eric Booker, Construction Engineering Manager for the Department of Public Works. “Our approach prioritizes safety, structural integrity, and environmental responsibility.”

City officials and project partners appreciate the public’s continued support as this important infrastructure improvement project advances. The Walnut Street Bridge, one of Chattanooga’s most beloved icons, is being restored with care to ensure it remains safe, beautiful, and accessible for generations to come.

Project completion is still on schedule for Fall of 2026. For more information, visit walnutstreetbridge.com.