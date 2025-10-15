West Village Hosts Free Community Night Of Live Music, Food, And Family Fun

West Village is bringing the community together for a vibrant evening of fun, flavor, and entertainment on Friday, October 17 from 6:00 to 10:00 PM.

This free event is open to all and promises something for everyone. The night will feature a live performance by ATL Groove Factory, one of the Southeast’s most exciting party bands, known for their high-energy shows and crowd-pleasing hits.

As the music fills the streets, guests can enjoy delicious local food and drinks, available from a variety of vendors throughout the evening.

Families will love the Kids Zone, where little ones can enjoy face painting and balloon animals, while adults can browse and shop at West Village stores, many of which will stay open late to accommodate evening shoppers.

This year’s Community Night will also include a special celebration honoring Bill Knowles, who has served Hamilton County faithfully for the past 52 years.

Bill has made an incredible impact on our community through his dedication and innovation. If you’ve ever tried to register a car in other parts of the country, you understand how he streamlined the process here at home.

As Bill prepares to retire next year from his role as County Clerk, West Village invites everyone to come out and celebrate his outstanding contributions to Hamilton County.

Whether you're out for a family evening, date night, or just want to enjoy good music and great company, West Village in Chattanooga is the place to be on October 17.

Admission is completely free, and all are welcome to join in the fun.