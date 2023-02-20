Win Passes To Literary Ink, Where Muggle Art Meets Inky Magic

We’re casting our spells near and far so ditch those adulting duties and get to Chattanooga — home of the magical Literary Ink festival, where wizards from across the globe will be wielding ink-dipped wands and making their marks.

The Convention of Secrets returns the weekend March 3-5 at the Chattanooga Convention Center. And The Pulse has a weekend pass for you and a friend!

Simply email us your name, city, and a daytime phone number* and we'll enter you into the drawing for a pair of weekend passes.

Walk into this magical world they’ve created for you and listen to collective the buzz of wizardry wands. When you step into their world you become part of the magic. So find the nearest fireplace, toss in some Floo powder, and they’ll do the rest.

First and foremost, Literary Ink is a Tattoo Convention where Tattoo and Vending Wizards join us from all round the globe right her in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Magic transforms into a convention with cosplay contests, otherworldly magicians, magical creatures, a scavenger hunt in the Great Hall, and many more magical events for our Wizard Attendees.

Get all the details at www.literaryink.co