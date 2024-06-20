Wine Over Water Fundraiser Returns To The Walnut Street Bridge This August

Chattanooga’s favorite wine event is back on the historic Walnut Street Bridge for 2024.

Join fellow wine lovers on Saturday, August 17th for the the 29th annual Wine Over Water and enjoy a delightful evening of wine tasting on the historic Walnut Street Bridge one last time before the City of Chattanooga begins bridge renovations. Sip on a variety of wines while taking in stunning views of the river and city skyline.

Wine Over Water works with premier wine distributors to bring a broad and varied wine tasting experience to Chattanooga. As many as 200 wines have been featured taking guests on a wine journey high above the Tennessee River.

Food tastings and pairings are also a major part of the Wine Over Water experience. Carefully curated, the food selection is designed to highlight Chattanooga restaurants, caterers, chefs, and new talent. Portions are just enough to give guests a yummy taste while leaving room for more wine. Live music is part of the fun as well.

Featured artists have included Call Me Spinster, The Afternooners, Harper O’Neil, Luke Simmons and more. Stretched across several stages, the music is never too far away to sing along with and raise a glass to.

Tickets are $125 and available online at preservechattanooga.com/wineoverwater.

Preserve Chattanooga’s mission is to protect the heritage of Chattanooga through historic preservation education and advocacy. Wine Over Water is the primary fundraiser for the nonprofit which has been serving the Chattanooga community since 1975.

Learn more about Preserve Chattanooga at www.preservechattanooga.com.