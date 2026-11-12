New Winter Playland Exhibit Opens At Downtown's Creative Discovery Museum

Winter might mean frozen lakes and snowy mountains in some parts of the country, but in Chattanooga, it often looks a little different. No matter the weather, there's always a way to play.

The Creative Discovery Museum is inviting families to discover the many ways people make the most of the colder months with Winter Playland, a new hands-on exhibit now open through January 3, 2027.

From ice fishing and outdoor skating to sledding, snowball fights, and ice climbing, Winter Playland explores the ways winter weather shapes recreation and everyday life across the United States.

Through interactive experiences and engaging discoveries created entirely by CDM’s talented team, children and families can investigate the science, creativity, and traditions behind some of their favorite cold-weather activities.

While Chattanooga doesn't typically see the extended freezing temperatures that make activities like ice fishing possible, the city has experienced its share of winter weather. During the historic Blizzard of 1993, Chattanooga received 18.5 inches of snow in a single day! Winter Playland explores these regional differences and celebrates the many ways people find opportunities for outdoor fun, wherever they call home.

"Winter is a great opportunity to explore how our environment shapes the ways we play," said Tim Sears, President and CEO at Creative Discovery Museum. "Winter Playland gives children the chance to discover something new about the world around them while experimenting, creating, and having fun. We love that families can explore activities from across the country and find inspiration for their own winter adventures, right here at CDM."

In addition to exploring the exhibit, families can enjoy related seasonal programming throughout November and December, offering even more opportunities to experiment with the science and creativity of winter play.

A Season of Stories: Healing With Play – Saturday, November 14

Chef in Residence Dr. Luronda Jennings – Saturdays in November and December

Community Night with Northside Neighborhood House – Thursday, December 3

Preschool Adventure: Winter Wonders – Saturday, December 12

Jingle Bell Member Morning – Sunday, December 13

Winter Playland will be in the temporary exhibit gallery at Creative Discovery Museum beginning November 7 through January 3. The exhibit is included with general admission and membership.

For admission information, hours, and details about planning a visit, go to cdmfun.org.