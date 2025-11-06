Wylde Christmas Market Bringing Mystical European Folklore To Patten Square

Patten Square in Downtown Chattanooga will light up on Saturday, November 8th, as the Wylde Christmas Market brings a magical, festive, and enchanting evening, inspired by European winter festival fare.

Hosted by Art 120, a nonprofit organization in Chattanooga that aims to create community-enriching events that celebrate art through various program.

This year’s market, also known as the “Dark Market,” features a variety of hauntingly eerie crafts and vendors, where Chattanooga local artists will bring their European winter festival products to life.

In addition to arts and crafts, there will also be European street food, including Polish and German eats, as well as live music and “peculiar pastimes.”

The entire festival is a twist on the conventional European winter market and provides a uniquely immersive atmosphere that culminates with the debut of the “Wild Hunt,” a theatrical performance and procession inspired by old European folklore.

The Wild Hunt starts at 7 p.m. and promises to find out who has been naughty or nice as a parade of mischievous characters drawn from folklore rumpus throughout the streets of Chattanooga at night for a hunt. Each character has their own costumes, cloaks, or even antlers, while firelight, fog, and frost surround everyone.

The market is free to all and will highlight local makers and artists throughout the Scenic City, which allows local creatives to showcase their art in a safe and welcoming environment.

Make sure you dress warmly and bring layers for a night of mischief and a magical winter aesthetic under the silver moon, as this event will take place during the evening hours, from 6 to 10 p.m.

