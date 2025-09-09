XOXO: Love & Forgiveness Exhibit Set To Open At The Creative Discovery Museum

Share, listen, connect, ask, and learn about feelings and emotions at XOXO: An Exhibit About Love & Forgiveness, opening Saturday, September 20th at the Creative Discovery Museum.

Through facial expressions, words, movement, art making, and other hands-on activities, XOXO: An Exhibit About Love & Forgiveness provides children and caregivers the opportunity to think about and explore feelings through a variety of activities designed to help them understand, appreciate, and express their emotions.

At XOXO, visitors can:

Illuminate a hidden message about love by Holding Hands

Answer questions about love and forgiveness, and tie them to a wall for others to read at the Response Wall

Write down loving thoughts and press them into Tokens of Love

Work together to balance on a seesaw or connect an infinite Story Puzzle

Create Silhouettes using a unique setup of light boxes

Build and explore a variety of facial expressions using Empathy Blocks

Release the Negative by drawing or writing down what makes you angry or sad and then crank it through a paper shredder

Speak into Tone Phones and watch how your voice affects shapes projected on a screen

XOXO: An Exhibit About Love & Forgiveness is an exhibit that’s built to be fun, interactive, thoughtful, and a conversation starter.” stated Penny Lodge, Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh Director of Exhibits.

“Since the exhibit debuted in Pittsburgh, we’ve watched kids and their families in XOXO play, act silly, and consider what makes them sad, mad, and happy,” said Lodge, “and on countless occasions have seen those wonderful sparks that ignite and illuminate important entry points to explore and discuss the powerful feelings that accompany love and forgiveness.”

XOXO: An Exhibit About Love & Forgiveness was created in 2014 by Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, with support from The Fetzer Institute.