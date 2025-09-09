XOXO: Love & Forgiveness Exhibit Set To Open At The Creative Discovery Museum

Share, listen, connect, ask, and learn about feelings and emotions at XOXO: An Exhibit About Love & Forgiveness, opening Saturday, September 20th at the Creative Discovery Museum.
Through facial expressions, words, movement, art making, and other hands-on activities, XOXO: An Exhibit About Love & Forgiveness provides children and caregivers the opportunity to think about and explore feelings through a variety of activities designed to help them understand, appreciate, and express their emotions.
At XOXO, visitors can:
- Illuminate a hidden message about love by Holding Hands
- Answer questions about love and forgiveness, and tie them to a wall for others to read at the Response Wall
- Write down loving thoughts and press them into Tokens of Love
- Work together to balance on a seesaw or connect an infinite Story Puzzle
- Create Silhouettes using a unique setup of light boxes
- Build and explore a variety of facial expressions using Empathy Blocks
- Release the Negative by drawing or writing down what makes you angry or sad and then crank it through a paper shredder
- Speak into Tone Phones and watch how your voice affects shapes projected on a screen
XOXO: An Exhibit About Love & Forgiveness is an exhibit that’s built to be fun, interactive, thoughtful, and a conversation starter.” stated Penny Lodge, Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh Director of Exhibits.
“Since the exhibit debuted in Pittsburgh, we’ve watched kids and their families in XOXO play, act silly, and consider what makes them sad, mad, and happy,” said Lodge, “and on countless occasions have seen those wonderful sparks that ignite and illuminate important entry points to explore and discuss the powerful feelings that accompany love and forgiveness.”
XOXO: An Exhibit About Love & Forgiveness was created in 2014 by Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, with support from The Fetzer Institute.