Your Creative Adventure Awaits With The We Make Festival This Saturday

Art 120 is celebrating 15 years of getting art off the walls, out of the galleries and into the community.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, artwork, crafts, and yummy food will be featured among legendary artists in the Sculpture Fields.

Join them this Saturday, May 9th from 11am to 3pm to enjoy live music, youth exhibits, and art while celebrating all the great young artists during Chattanooga’s most whimsical event of the year.

But wait... there’s so much more!

Art 120’s after party, the Art Car Ball kicks off across the street at 2100 Polk Street from 7pm to 10pm. Break out your best costume and join us for an evening of fun entertainment, live music, and dancing among the illuminated Art Cars at their annual fundraiser event, raising money for youth and community arts programming.

Every $50 ticket supports an art experience for ten kids in Hamilton County. Help us pack the house and serve 1,000 kids while having a ball. Click here for tickets.

Complete your experience with a limited edition, hand pulled, screen printed t-shirt made by localartist, Briah Gober. Every donation of $50 or more gets you a shirt while supporting our youth programs. Click here and donate today! All Shirts purchased by May 7th will be available for pick up at the Art 120 booth during the We Make Festival.