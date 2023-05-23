ChaTech Announces Scenic City Summit, Premier Event For Local Tech Professionals

ChaTech Events June 2nd University Center @ UTC of Chattanooga - 1

The Chattanooga Technology Council is pleased to announce the Scenic City Summit 2023, Chattanooga’s largest IT professional development conference.

SCS connects professionals across industries, platforms, and businesses to share new methodologies, emerging technologies, & practical knowledge on unique, engaging topics.

This year’s conference is a one-day event at the University Center on the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga campus on Friday, June 2nd. Starting at 8:30 am, SCS is a full day with more than 30 sessions from a variety of local, regional, and national speakers.

Lunch will be included in your ticket cost and there will be all-day opportunities to connect with others from the tech community. We are extending discounted tickets to Students, Educators, and Veterans as well as groups.

“Last year, Scenic City Summit was supported by the biggest players in the tech community, and we are excited to capitalize on last year’s momentum,” said Austin Corcoran, Interim Executive Director of ChaTech. “Learning from these leaders enables us to elevate our vision of what’s possible, what’s needed, and what we can each do to be part of creating a positive impact in the world around us.”

Learn more by visiting chatech.org or sceniccitysummit.com.

Chattanooga’s Technology Council’s (ChaTech) mission is to connect Chattanooga’s technology sector to help drive economic growth across the region. ChaTech serves the Chattanooga area by connecting the regional technology community, investing in the region’s technology workforce and talent, promoting Chattanooga as a top technology hub, and helping grow the regional economy. It is a membership-supported professional association.