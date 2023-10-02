Chatech Announces Winners For The 2023 Technology Excellence Awards

The Chattanooga Technology Council (ChaTech) have announced the winners of the 2023 Technology Excellence (TechX) Awards.

This is the 4th year for this annual awards program celebrating the technology champions in twelve categories.

“Our region’s technology sector has experienced a massive boom over the years,” said Austin Corcoran, executive director of ChaTech. "The TechX Awards mark an important milestone every year as we gather together to celebrate the innovative professionals and organizations that have made that growth possible and represent the leading minds in technology.”

In addition to the thrilling announcement of the 2023 TechX Awards winners, ChaTech was excited to unveil its "20 Days of Giving for 20 Years of Service'' campaign, set to run from September 28th to December 31st, 2023. This campaign, commemorating ChaTech's two-decade journey, will include 20 impactful events supporting the local tech community. As ChaTech looks back on its remarkable growth and achievements, individuals and organizations alike are also invited to be a part of their continued success story by contributing to its fundraising initiatives, which will directly fund programs, events, scholarships, and other crucial organizational expenses.

The 2023 TechX Awards winners are:

CxO of the Year – Sponsored by Check Point Software Technologies: Tyson Morris, City of Chattanooga

– Tyson Morris, City of Chattanooga Early Innovator Award – Sponsored by Kenco Logistics: Thrive Regional Partnership

Thrive Regional Partnership Tech Company of the Year – Sponsored by Patriot Talent Solutions: Conversant Group

– Conversant Group IT Infrastructure Award – Sponsored by T-Mobile for Business: Chantée Boykin, EPB

Chantée Boykin, EPB Software Engineering Leader of the Year – Sponsored by CGI: Branden Schwartz, Tennessee Valley Authority

Branden Schwartz, Tennessee Valley Authority Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Advocate in Tech Award – Sponsored by CBL Properties: Melanie Silva, Hinton & Company

Melanie Silva, Hinton & Company AI/Machine Learning/Business Intelligence Award – Sponsored by Blueprint Intelligence: Ian Mitchell, Mission Omega & The Knoble

Ian Mitchell, Mission Omega & The Knoble Women in Tech Award – Sponsored by TEKsystems: Carol Barajas, Tennessee Valley Authority

Carol Barajas, Tennessee Valley Authority DevOps Leader of the Year – Sponsored by Unum: Matthew Barlow, StratusGrid

Matthew Barlow, StratusGrid Tech Marketer of the Year – Sponsored by Fortinet: Vangi Mitchell, AlloHire

Vangi Mitchell, AlloHire Tech Educator of the Year – Sponsored by the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga: Jessica Holloway, Hamilton County Department of Education

Jessica Holloway, Hamilton County Department of Education Emerging Tech Student – Sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee: Teddy Cooper, Chattanooga State Community College

To learn more about each award, its sponsors, and finalists, along with the “20 Days of Giving for 20 Years of Service” campaign, visit chatech.org.