ChaTech Now Accepting Nominations For The 2023 Technology Excellence Awards

The Chattanooga Technology Council (ChaTech) is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Technology Excellence (TechX) Awards, recognizing and celebrating the skills, innovation and determination of our local technology businesses, projects, and people.

Being the fourth year for the annual awards ceremony, the 2023 TechX Awards will take place on Thursday, September 28, 2023 from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Signal (21 Choo Choo Ave).

“This will be a big night in the tech calendar and an evening of celebration for colleagues, customers, friends, and our industry at large,” said Austin Corcoran, Executive Director of ChaTech. “The local tech community is driven by innovative people and we want to shine a spotlight on their accomplishments.”

Nominations are open through August 11th, and anyone can nominate for these most prestigious achievements in the tech sector. Three finalists will be selected from nominations in the following categories:

CxO of the Year

Early Innovator

Tech Company of the Year

IT Infrastructure

Software Engineering Leader of the Year

DEI Advocate in Tech

AI/Machine Learning/Business Intelligence

Women in Tech

DevOps Leader

Tech Marketer of the Year

Tech Educator of the Year

Emerging Tech Student

To nominate for the 2023 TechX Awards, visit chatech.org/techx.