Chattanooga Launches “Gig City Goes Quantum” To Prepare For The Quantum Age

This morning at a meeting of the Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C), Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly announced “Gig City Goes Quantum,” a new initiative to prepare for education, jobs and business opportunities in the emerging quantum technology sector.

Gig City Goes Quantum will leverage EPB Quantum Network powered by Qubitekk to accelerate the commercialization of quantum technologies through collaboration with community leaders, universities, schools and companies starting in Chattanooga and spreading cooperatively across the U.S. Gig City Goes Quantum’s first effort begins on World Quantum Day, April 14, with the goal of engaging people of all ages in 1,000+ Quantum Learning Activities by May 31.

“The launch of EPB’s Quantum Network has positioned Chattanooga to lead in quantum information technology, but there’s still a lot we need to do to prepare our city to thrive in a new quantum age,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “Gig City Goes Quantum is a collaborative effort to build a new quantum ecology starting right here in Chattanooga, with student education, workforce preparation, and support of companies that are leading the way in translating quantum possibilities into real-world solutions.”

“This partnership between EPB and Hamilton County Schools presents a unique opportunity for us to be a leader in quantum education and create a talent pipeline that is essential for advancing an innovative local economy," stated Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp. "We believe in equipping our students with new skillsets and knowledge that they can apply towards their future career paths, whether it's in higher education or vocational training."

Gig City Goes Quantum collaborators include educators, scientists, entrepreneurs and community leaders focused on preparing Chattanooga for the emerging quantum sector which holds the promise to revolutionize computing, cybersecurity, healthcare, finance and many other in-demand fields (see Gig City Goes Quantum collaborator list at end).

“The commercialization of quantum technology is a major national priority to advance American ingenuity and security,” said Congressman Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03). “I’m gratified to represent a district with such depth of national science assets, including Oak Ridge National Lab and EPB Quantum Network, and look forward to working closely with the U.S. Department of Energy to share the expertise from our region as resources for supporting innovation across the country.”

Gig City Goes Quantum will offer educational resources for students (5th grade through university) and anyone with a curious mind thanks to support from Hamilton County Schools, Chattanooga State Community College, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC), Chattanooga 2.0, Public Education Foundation Chattanooga, National Science Foundation, National Q-12 Education Partnership and Xairos.

To sign-up for updates, please email GigCityGoesQuantum@epb.net to be notified when quantum educational resources are available at GigCityGoesQuantum.com starting April 6. The following events will be broadcast via livestream and open to media:

Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m.

Chattanooga State Community College

Discussion: The Coming Quantum Age by Qubitekk President, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder Dr. Duncan Earl

Friday, April 14 at 1:30 p.m.

EPB Institute of Technology and Networking at Tyner Academy

Hands-on Demonstration: Why did Albert Einstein call quantum physics “spooky action at a distance?” by Qubitekk’s Dr. Duncan Earl

Monday, April 17 at noon

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

Quantum computing (details to be announced)

Wednesday, April 19 at noon

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

Quantum networking by Xairos Chief Scientist Dr. James Troupe

Friday, April 21 at noon

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

Quantum sensing by UTC Assistant Professor of Physics Dr. Tian Li

“Gig City Goes Quantum is an opportunity for all of our QED-C members to engage in activities to develop a strong quantum ecosystem,” said QED-C Executive Director Celia Merzbacher. “EPB and Qubitekk’s partnership positions Chattanooga to lead in the quantum space and serves as an example to other municipalities of supporting meaningful progress to advance quantum investments in their communities.”