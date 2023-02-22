Home Uplift Applications Open For Home Energy Renovations

Based on income, some EPB customers are eligible for Home Uplift, a program that provides substantial home energy upgrades at no charge to reduce electricity usage and improve air quality.

A partnership of EPB Energy Pros and TVA EnergyRight, Home Uplift participants save an average of $450 per year on energy costs.

Through Home Uplift, EPB Energy Pros identify personalized improvements to improve residents’ energy use, like home sealing, duct replacement, water heater and pipe insulation, wall insulation and HVAC cleaning and tune up. When necessary, the program can also replace doors, heat pumps, water heaters and refrigerators.

To learn about qualifications or apply, visit epb.com/homeuplift. Both homeowners and renters (with landlord approval) are eligible to apply for the program.

Woodmore resident Ezra Harris regularly shares with his neighborhood association how much Home Uplift reduced his energy usage and how it can help others, too. Through the program, he received a new central heat and air unit, water heater, dryer duct, insulation and smoke detectors. Harris especially recommends the program for seniors on fixed incomes and encourages people whose parents might qualify for Home Uplift to look into it.

“Home Uplift helps me reap the benefits of better home energy efficiency all year long,” he said. “My energy bill dropped so low that I called EPB to make sure it wasn’t a scam. I can use my savings on more things I need like groceries and other bills.”

Last summer, EPB and TVA invested more than $1 million to continue funding the program, which recently surpassed 670 completed renovations.

“Through Home Uplift improvements, customers can enjoy reduced energy use, improve air quality in their homes and make homes safer by avoiding the need for space heaters and other energy shortcuts,” said EPB President & CEO David Wade. “Home Uplift is one of our most important investments because of the lasting impact and value it offers our neighbors in need.”

The average combined energy savings resulting from Home Uplift renovations is equal to the carbon dioxide equivalent of 754 metric tonnes, or more than 2 million pounds of coal.

“Home Uplift creates an opportunity for families in the Valley to increase their home’s energy efficiency, while decreasing their monthly power bills,” said TVA Energy Services & Programs Vice President Cindy Herron. “We’re proud of EPB and TVA’s 8-year Home Uplift partnership to make life better for the people of the Valley.”

Since the program began, EPB, TVA, the City of Chattanooga, The Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) have invested $7.2 million locally in Home Uplift. Across the Tennessee Valley, TVA has invested more than $25.99 million in the program.

Tennessee continues to rank among the least home energy efficient states, according to a 2022 WalletHub report. The same analysis estimates utility costs can be at least $2,000 annually for the average family, with costs primarily driven by heat and air systems which use the most energy of all home appliances.

As our community’s energy experts, EPB Energy Pros share free home energy advice and resources with all customers to help improve efficiency through in-person or phone consultations:

EPB Home Energy Checkups – In-person visits that provide personalized recommendations about cost-effective ways to make homes more energy efficient.

30-Minute Calls with a Pro – Address questions or concerns about home energy efficiency via phone.

EPB Energy Pros can offer expertise on a wide range of efficiency topics to residential customers:

Home renovations: At customer request, inspect work when the project is complete.

Appliance advice: Identify energy-efficient appliances for a range of budgets.

Solar and EV charger installations: Advise on best practices, work with customers during installation process and provide a free, third-party verification of completed work. (EPB does not sell or install solar panels or EV chargers.)

Call 423-648-1372 or visit epb.com/energypros to learn more about home energy efficiency tips or schedule time with an EPB Energy Pro.