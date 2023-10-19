The Chattanooga Green Prix Student-Led EV Race Comes To VW Chattanooga

In Tennessee, EV technology and careers are shaping the state's future. It is home to four electric vehicle manufacturing plants and multiple EV technology innovators.

In 2017, green|spaces saw the need for hands-on EV education in our school system to give students the STEM tools they need to compete in the future job market.

That year, the Green Prix was born. Students from eight local elementary, middle & high schools constructed and raced their GreenPower USA electric power race cars.

Today, the Green Prix supports STEM curriculum in over 45 local schools. Every year, hundreds of students design, build and race electric race cars, familiarizing them with electrical engineering, electrical wiring, mechanics, aerodynamics, and renewable energy.

This years event kicks on on Friday, October 20th at 11am with drag and slaolom races, and continues on Saturday, October 21st with a full day of high and middle school racing.

The Chattanooga Green Prix is free for public schools, provides teachers with a stipend for their dedication, and ensures a safe and fun race day. Participating schools receive a box of parts and instructions, then support their students as they design, build, present, and race their electric race car creations.

Students take on roles in their EV Clubs ranging from project manager, parts coordinator, marketing director, and driver, giving them an awareness of the different career paths available.

Over the year, teams learn:

Team Building

Problem-Solving & Critical Thinking

Engineering

Electrical & Wiring

Renewable Energy

Alignment

Aerodynamics

This year alone, millions of dollars were allocated towards the innovation and accommodation of the electric car industry in Tennessee. A forecast suggests that by 2035, more than half of new passenger vehicles sold worldwide will be electric.

The Green Prix is designed to give our students the hands-on experience they will need to be leaders in our future workforce.

Get details and directions at greenspaceschattanooga.org/chattanooga-green-prix