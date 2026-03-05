2026 River City Ribbon Run 5K Registration Now Open For All Runners

Registration is open for the 4th Annual River City Ribbon Run 5K, hosted by CommonSpirit Memorial Foundation. The race will be held Saturday, April 11, 2026, on the Chattanooga State campus.

All proceeds raised through the River City Ribbon Run stay local and directly benefit the patients of CommonSpirit - Memorial Hospital - Joe & Virginia Schmissrauter Center for Cancer Support, part of the Rees Skillern Cancer Institute.

The Center for Cancer Support provides holistic care to cancer patients and their families at no charge. From education and symptom management to survivorship, the Center is dedicated to supporting the unique needs of cancer patients and their families.

The Center for Cancer Support will connect patients with valuable community resources for practical needs—including transportation, financial assistance, counseling, or spiritual care—so they can focus on healing and living their best lives.

This is a family friendly event that can be done as a timed 5K run, untimed 5K walk, or a Kids’ Run (1-mile timed).

Registration, check-in, and warm-up activities begin at 8 a.m.

The timed race will start at 9 a.m., and the untimed races will start at 9:15 a.m.

Food trucks, kids zone, and a health expo will be on site until 11 a.m. for all to enjoy.

The entry fee is $35 for adults and $20 for children and cheerleaders, plus fees. All participants will receive a 2026 River City Run t-shirt, swag bag, and finisher medal.

To register, visit unite.chiphilanthropy.org/race2026/.