2026 Scenic City Fall Showcase Set To Welcome 419 Softball Teams To Town

The nationally recognized Scenic City Fall Showcase returns to the greater Chattanooga area and surrounding areas November 6–8, welcoming 419 registered teams representing 35 states and regions for one of the most anticipated Fall recruiting weekends on the competitive fastpitch softball calendar.

The event will feature optional games on Friday, November 6, followed by the main showcase competition on Saturday and Sunday, November 7–8. In addition, it will also offer the 2026 Scenic City Fall All Star Games.

Renowned across the fastpitch softball community for drawing elite programs and top talent nationwide, the Scenic City Fall Showcase stands as a premier destination for teams striving to compete at the highest level. The event provides a prominent recruiting platform where athletes can demonstrate their skill set in front of hundreds of college coaches, test themselves against top-tier competition, gain crucial exposure, and advance their aspirations of playing at the collegiate level.

This year’s impressive participation reflects both the tournament’s national recognition and the continued growth of girls’ fastpitch softball. This fall’s event draws programs far beyond the Southeast, including 40 teams from Indiana, 32 from Illinois, 27 from California, and 4 from Ontario, Canada. Remarkably, 361 teams, which accounts for over 86% of the participating teams, are traveling from outside Tennessee.

“Scenic City Fall has become much more than a tournament. It’s a destination event for athletes, coaches, and families who recognize the opportunities that come from competing against outstanding programs from across the country,” said Jeremy Higdon, Connect Sports Co-Owner and President. “Having teams travel from coast to coast, and even internationally, speaks volumes about the reputation this event and our city have built within the fastpitch community.”

Beyond the competition on the field, the 2026 Scenic City Fall Showcase is expected to deliver a substantial economic boost to the greater Chattanooga region and surrounding host communities. Approximately 13K visiting players, coaches, parents, and family members associated with those teams will be spread throughout Chattanooga, Cleveland, East Ridge, North Georgia, and even into Dalton.

Based on The Sports & Event Corporation planning assumptions, visiting teams could generate approximately 10,800 to 16,200 hotel room nights, creating significant demand for area hotels, restaurants, retail establishments, and other local businesses. The direct economic impact for the weekend is projected to exceed $7 million.

“When hundreds of teams travel to our region, the impact reaches far beyond the ballfields,” said Jill Higdon, Co - Owner of Connect Sports. “The visiting families stay in local hotels, eat in our restaurants, shop in our stores, and experience everything our communities have to offer along the way. We are proud that Connect Sports and Scenic City create opportunities for young athletes, while also supporting the businesses and communities that welcome them.”

“At the core of every event we host is our dedication to creating meaningful pathways and experiences for these young female athletes. What makes this showcase so remarkable is everyone involved: the teams making the trip, the players competing on the field, the families supporting them from the stands, and all of our partners,” stated Jen Carden, Communications Director at Connect Sports.

“Our Connect Sports staff, which is primarily run by nine women who are all former collegiate athletes, centers every effort on the players, striving to make a positive impact on each athlete individually. This is why we call it 'The Ultimate Fastpitch Experience'. Their experience is what motivates us to continuously elevate the quality of our events.”

Learn more at connectsportsevents.com/blog/scenic-city-fall.html