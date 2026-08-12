2027 UTMB World Series Coming To Chattanooga As First Southern Event

The UTMB World Series is pleased to announce the addition of the new Ultra Trail Chattanooga by UTMB, joining the circuit as the first event in the Southern region of the U.S.

The first edition of Ultra Trail Chattanooga by UTMB is scheduled to take place on June 4-6 of 2027, inviting runners to experience the scenic Appalachian Mountains of Tennessee and the historic landscapes of Lookout Mountain as part of the UTMB World Series.

Featuring 100K, 50K, and 20K distances, Ultra Trail Chattanooga by UTMB brings the UTMB World Series to one of America's premier outdoor destinations. Once known for its industrial roots, Chattanooga has reinvented itself as a thriving hub for outdoor recreation, driven by the passion, vision, and commitment of its community. Today, that same spirit welcomes runners from around the world to experience the region's extensive trail networks, vibrant culture, and renowned hospitality.

As the first UTMB World Series event in the Southern United States, Ultra Trail Chattanooga by UTMB marks an exciting new chapter for trail running in the region. The event invites runners to discover a city whose transformation, outdoor mindset, and strong sense of community have established it as a leading destination for adventure and exploration.

“Chattanooga has always been a city that reinvents itself,” said Ginny Smith, Race Director for Ultra Trail Chattanooga by UTMB. “We’ve become recognized as one of the best outdoor cities in the country because our community believed in something better. That's what makes bringing the UTMB World Series here so exciting. Our trails are incredible; our river flows through downtown, but what truly sets Chattanooga apart are the people. Ultra Trail Chattanooga is a true local effort driven by volunteers, nonprofit partners, land managers, businesses, and a community that always shows up. That's the experience we want the world to discover.”

Set against the dramatic backdrop of the Appalachian Mountains, the new Ultra Trail Chattanooga by UTMB event will showcase the region’s rugged landscapes, rich trail heritage, and vibrant outdoor community. Centered around the Tennessee River in downtown Chattanooga, the event is designed to blend urban energy with remote mountain adventure, offering runners an unforgettable experience that connects downtown Chattanooga with historic landscapes of Lookout Mountain.

With the event basecamp and start/finish area situated adjacent to Erlanger Park, the recently transformed riverfront baseball venue, runners and spectators alike will enjoy a unique setting that reflects Chattanooga’s blend of history, innovation, and outdoor culture. From scenic ridgelines and dense hardwood forests to sweeping overlooks and technical singletrack, the courses will highlight the incredible diversity of terrain that has made Chattanooga a hub for outdoor enthusiasts.

Beyond race weekend, Ultra Trail Chattanooga by UTMB is proud to work alongside Lookout Mountain Conservancy, Lula Lake Land Trust, SORBA Chattanooga, Wild Trails, Outdoor Chattanooga, and Reflection Riding to support year-round trail stewardship, maintenance, and conservation efforts across the region, helping protect and preserve the landscapes that make this event possible.

The marquee 100K distance is planned as a point-to-point adventure, utilizing much of Chattanooga’s iconic River to Clouds Trail System, which connects Downtown Chattanooga to Cloudland Canyon State Park in northern Georgia and showcases some of the region’s most celebrated trails. The course will traverse the dramatic landscapes of Lookout Mountain, where most of the route is contained, offering runners a rare opportunity to experience one of the Southeast’s most renowned mountain destinations.

Famous for its dramatic canyon vistas, towering sandstone cliffs, and cascading waterfalls, Cloudland Canyon will provide a spectacular 100K finish line experience like none other. Meanwhile, the 50K and 20K courses will remain based in downtown Chattanooga, starting and finishing near the event basecamp while exploring many of the region’s most iconic trails and mountain landscapes.