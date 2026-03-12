ANF 15 Brings High-Energy Kickboxing And MMA Action To Camp Jordan Arena

Fight fans are in for an electrifying night as ANF 15: All or Nothing Fights 15 returns with a stacked card of kickboxing and mixed martial arts competition on March 28 at Camp Jordan Arena.

Fighters from across the country will step into the cage for an action-packed evening featuring explosive matchups and show-stopping performances. The event will showcase rising prospects and seasoned competitors, making it a must-see night for combat sports fans.

The evening will begin with grappling matches at 5:00 PM, followed by the main kickboxing and MMA card at 6:00 PM.

Event Details

Date: March 28

Location: Camp Jordan Arena

Doors Open: 4:00 PM

Grappling Begins: 5:00 PM

Main Card Kickoff: 6:00 PM

Tickets are $35 online and $40 at the door.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early as seating is expected to fill quickly.

Tickets available at combatsportsnow.com/event/all-or-nothing-fights-15

ANF events are known for delivering thrilling fights, passionate crowds, and an unforgettable experience for both hardcore fight fans and newcomers to the sport