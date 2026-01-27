Collegedale's Annual McKee Southern 6 Trail Race Set For Sunday, February 22

Register today for the McKee Southern 6 Trail Race beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday, February 22, hosted again this year by Southern Adventist University in Collegedale.

A collaboration between the university’s Outdoor Adventure Program and McKee Foods Corporation, the 6K in its 17th year projects more than 200 runners to compete on the wooded trails of White Oak Mountain, rain or shine.

Sign-in on race day begins at 9:30 a.m. in front of Hickman Science Center on campus.

Race sponsors include McKee Foods and Classical 90.5 WSMC radio. All proceeds will help provide outdoor adventure programming for disadvantaged youth from Title 1 schools in Hamilton County.

The race fee is $40 per person. There are discounts available for Southern students, employees, and alumni.

Visit southern.edu/mckeesouthern6 for additional details and to access registration.