Atlanta Braves Bring Braves Country Road Trip All-Star Experience To Town This Friday

The Atlanta Braves are continuing to take the Truist Park experience on the road with the Braves Country Road Trip: An All-Star Experience.

For the fourth consecutive year in a row since these tours began, the Braves Country Road Trip will make a visit to Chattanooga and activate at the Nightfall Concert Series at Miller Park on Friday, June 13.

This concert series is free for the community to attend and will feature a variety of activations in addition to BCRT.

From March to July, this ultimate fan engagement is making stops across Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Established in 2023, this fan-favorite initiative takes on a brand-new All-Star twist with activations that bring Braves fans together across Braves Country, along with community engagement projects across various stops.

Each BCRT stop features a brand-new All-Star Wall, highlighting MLB All-Star Week festivities and timeless All-Star memorabilia.

Fans can also visit the Hype Set interactive photo activation and pose like their favorite players before autographing the larger-than-life baseball.

The Braves Country Road Trip will make its final stop at Capital One All-Star Village during 2025 MLB All-Star Week in Atlanta, where the larger-than-life baseball will showcase autographs from each stop and be displayed at Truist Park.

Fans can also enjoy exciting giveaways and enter sweepstakes to win a pair of tickets to any of the 2025 MLB All-Star Week events, along with a one-night hotel stay near Truist Park and two tickets to the Capital One All-Star Village.