Cam Run 5k Returns To Coolidge Park August 29th With New Magnum XC Jamboree

The Chattanooga Track Club and Fast Break Athletics will host the Cam Run 5K, Cam Kidz Fun Run, and the new Magnum XC Jamboree on Saturday, August 29, 2026, with events spanning Coolidge Park and The Baylor School.

Now in its 10th year, the Cam Run honors the memory of Chattanooga native Cameron Bean, and continues to grow as one of the region's signature end-of-summer running events.

The morning begins at 9 a.m. with the Cam Run 5K, starting and finishing in Coolidge Park along a course that crosses the Market Street Bridge, passes the Southern Belle Riverboat, and returns over the Veterans Bridge. A 5K awards ceremony follows at 9:45 a.m., and the Cam Kidz Fun Run starts at 10:15 a.m.

The morning continues with the Chatt Town Cool Down, a free family festival presented with Outdoor Chattanooga featuring a foam slide, sprinkler run, bike obstacle course, food trucks, and more, running from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Coolidge Park.

New this year, the event expands into the evening with the Magnum XC Jamboree at The Baylor School, gates opening at 6:30 p.m. The Jamboree serves as Chattanooga's cross country season kickoff, hosting elementary, middle, and high school races under the lights beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The night closes with the O.G. Magnum Mile at 9:35 p.m., a one-mile showcase race for the top 25 male and female finishers from the morning's Cam Run 5K, with $500, $200, and $100 awarded to the top three men's and women's finishers.

The event has been guided since its founding by Cameron Bean’s passion for the Chattanooga running community. Proceeds support Chattanooga Track Club and Cameron Bean Foundation programs that encourage running and fitness within the Chattanooga region.

Event Weekend Schedule

Friday, August 28, 2026

4:00–6:00 p.m. — Packet Pickup Party, Fast Break Athletics (802 Hamilton Ave.)

Saturday, August 29, 2026 — Coolidge Park

7:30 a.m. — Race Day Packet Pickup

9:00 a.m. — Cam Run 5K

9:45 a.m. — 5K Awards Ceremony

10:15 a.m. — Cam Kidz Fun Run

11:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. — Chatt Town Cool Down festival

Saturday, August 29, 2026 — The Baylor School (gates 6:30 p.m.)

7:30 p.m. — Elementary Race (1 mile)

8:00 p.m. — Middle School Race (1 mile)

8:30 p.m. — Girls High School Race (2 miles)

9:00 p.m. — Boys High School Race (2 miles)

9:35 p.m. — O.G. Magnum Mile (Men’s/Women’s)

Registration and full event details are available at camrunchattanooga.com.