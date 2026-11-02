Chattanooga FC Claims Eastern Conference Championship After 3-2 Comeback Win

Chattanooga FC lifted the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Championship trophy after a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday evening at Finley Stadium.

By being the highest remaining seed left in the competition, CFC will host next Sunday's MLS NEXT Pro Cup Final at Finley Stadium at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Chattanooga FC is the first independent club in league history to host and play in MLS NEXT Pro Cup, and the Eastern Conference trophy represents the first piece of silverware won by the club since joining the league.

Columbus jumped into an early two-goal lead when Chase Adams and Kevin Gbamble scored in the 12th and 17th minute respectively.

However, CFC didn't panic, and a goal from captain Alex McGrath moments before referee JC Griggs blew the halftime whistle, injected the belief the Boys in Blue needed to ultimately complete the comeback.

CFC started the second half on the front foot. Alex Krehl, McGrath and Sorenson all had chances early in the second half, signalling the intent from the hosts.

Damien Barker John found the equalizer in the 71st minute, finishing superbly in the bottom corner.

And then there was the moment that Chattanooga Football Club will never forget.

In the fifth minute of stoppage time, Farid Sar-Sar rose to meet a cross sent in by Tate Robertson and headed in the winning goal to send the CFC faithful into a frenzy.

What they said

"We're on top of the world right now," Head Coach Richard Dixon said in his post-match press conference. "It's everything that we dreamed it was going to be, and the guys again came up with the goods. The crowd was amazing tonight. It was an amazing atmosphere and performance from the guys to end the game in that fashion. It was a brilliant performance and well deserved from the team."

Sar-Sar said: "That's already in the top three moments [of my life] for sure! What a moment to be alive. It was amazing. I was levitating. It's a moment you dream about when your'e a kid playing football, scoring in a final in the last minute... All of the work we have put in was worth it."

Barker John said: "We never wanted to give up. We went down early, but we had a lot of game to play. We kept fighting. Everyone was together. After I scored the second goal, I knew we were going to win. We had the momentum and we felt we could come back."

Next up

Chattanooga FC will return to Fort Finley for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Cup against LAFC 2 on Sunday, November 8 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are already on sale at CFCTIX.com.