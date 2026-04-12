CFC Defeats Orlando City B 3-1 To Secure Three Wins On The Bounce

Chattanooga FC defeated Orlando City B 3-1 to jump up to third in the Eastern Conference on Saturday night.

A first-half goal from captain Alex McGrath and second-half brace by Damien Barker John propelled the Boys in Blue to an important victory over the Young Lions.

The beginning of the first half was quiet for Chattanooga, but the defense held up as Eldin Jakupović made a close-quarter save in the 24th minute.

Things heated up in the 30th minute when Alex McGrath scored his fourth of the season to put the Boys in Blue up 1-0. Fellow centurion Tate Robertson made his second assist of the season with a cross that cut back to find the captain in space and McGrath did the rest. The two players were recognized before the match for both recently celebrating the milestone of 100 appearances for the club.

After the break, Damien Barker John drew a penalty kick as he was fouled in the 53rd minute and converted it from the spot for his second on the year to make it 2-0 for the Scenic City.

Orlando pressed forward, but Jakupović made another big save against Harvey Sarajian in the 59th.

Dancing through the box, Barker John scored his second of the night for Chattanooga just before checking out of the match in the 68th minute. McGrath picked up his first assist of the season as Barker John completed his brace.

Orlando didn't go down without a fight, as Sarajian put one past Jakupović in the 83rd to get the visitors on the board.

CFC held on to its two-goal lead through the end of regulation for a well-earned three points at home.

Chattanooga FC turns its focus to U.S. Open Cup action on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET when it hosts MLS side Atlanta United in the Round of 32. The match represents the first time a team in Chattanooga has hosted an MLS side in a competitive match.