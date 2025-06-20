CFC, Finley Stadium Hosts Tennessee-Georgia All-Star Soccer Game

The Chattanooga Football Club will host the annual Georgia vs. Tennessee high school soccer all-star games at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga this Saturday, June 21.

The event will feature two matches, one between the girls all-stars of Tennessee and Georgia and the second between the boys. The girls' all-star match will kick off at 11:30 a.m. ET with the boys' all-star match set for 1:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets purchased for either all-star match will also grant fans general admission to Chattanooga FC's men's professional match against FC Cincinnati 2 in MLS NEXT Pro action at 7:00 p.m. ET at Finley Stadium. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. ET. Tickets are $15.00 for all ages. Children 3 and under are free. There will be recognition of the participating players at halftime of the CFC vs FC Cincinnati 2 match.

The Tennessee-Georgia all-star games initiative was started in 2004 by Stump Martin. The games cover football, softball, baseball and soccer. The concept initially began as the Stump on Sports Senior All-Star Game, which took the best seniors from north Georgia and Southeast TN to compete against each other.

"We are really excited to be coming back to Finley and working with Chattanooga FC," said Baylor School Director of Soccer and lead organizer Curtis Blair. "We are grateful that CFC has stepped in to provide a lifetime of memories for these amazing senior soccer players this year. We are hopeful it will continue to be a yearly fixture with CFC and Finley Stadium."

The teams will all be composed of the 20 best players from Tennessee vs. the 20 best players from Georgia. The players in each team are nominated and selected by the high school coaches in the TSSAA and GHSA based on their performances in High School soccer this past season.

This year's coaches are as follows:

Tennessee:

Boys coach - Clint Steele (Soddy-Daisy)

Girls Co-Coaches - Patrick Daverson (Signal Mountain) and Miles Christian (Cleveland)

Georgia:

Boys coach - Kendal Shipley (Heritage)

Girls coach - Jennifer Clemens (Gilmer)

The all-star teams will wear the following shirts for the matches at Fort Finley on Saturday afternoon: