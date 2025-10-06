Chattanooga FC Wins Shootout Over Atlanta United 2 To Secure Home Playoff Match

Chattanooga FC secured a home playoff spot for the first time since joining MLS NEXT Pro after a gritty, come-from-behind 1-1 draw and 5-4 shootout win over Atlanta United 2 at Finley Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Atlanta United 2 came out hot early in the first half with Santiago Pita's goal in just the second minute.

Sunday's contest was another physical one, but Chattanooga FC kept the match more balanced than the last time the clubs met. Atlanta outshot CFC 8-5 in the first half, but Chattanooga had three shots on goal to Atlanta's two.

Midfielder Daniel Mangarov found Yuval Cohen with a perfectly-timed through ball, and Cohen scored his first goal for CFC in the 26th minute to equalize 1-1.

The second half started with more chances for CFC, as forward Keegan Ancelin checked into the match in the 60th minute and shot wide of the net before Gavin Turner's shot hit the right post in the 65th minute.

Atlanta applied offensive pressure late in the second half and into stoppage time with close chances from Arif Kovac and Gabriel Wesseh.

Ancelin made a charge forward for Chattanooga before being taken down by Atlanta's Toto Majub, who received a straight red card for the denial of a goalscoring opportunity in the 98th minute.

The game remained deadlocked at 1-1 through the end of regulation after 102 minutes, sending the match to a high-stakes shootout in which CFC ultimately came out on top 5-4.

"I'm drained but excited and pleased for the guys," said Head Coach Chris Nugent in his post-match press conference. "It's been a long season with a lot of ups and downs. We've needed a lot of resilience and adaptability and we saw that today. We went behind early, and the game kind of summed the season up—it was an emotional rollercoaster. I thought we played well, created some chances, hit the post once and there were one or two more times when, maybe with a bit more fortune or cleaner finishing, we would've found another. Overall we are excited to have a home playoff game and to be the Southeast Division champions as well; that's big for the guys."

Next up

CFC will host the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Quarterfinals on Sunday, October 19. The kickoff time and opponent will be announced at a later date. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, October 6 at 12:00 p.m. ET.