The Chattanooga Area Will Be Swarming With Softball Teams This Weekend

The Scenic City Fall Softball Tournament will return to the Chattanooga area from November 7–9, 2025, bringing an impressive 396 teams from across the United States and Canada for a weekend of elite-level fastpitch competition, collegiate exposure, and community impact.

Hosted by Connect Sports, Scenic City Fall is one of the nation’s premier showcase softball events and a highlight of the fall recruiting calendar for many teams. This year’s tournament marks one of the largest turnouts in event history, with teams traveling from more than 31 states, including three teams traveling from Ontario, Canada to compete on fields throughout the greater Chattanooga and surrounding regions.

“Each year, this event continues to grow — and the energy it brings to the city is unmatched,” said Jeremy Higdon, President of Connect Sports. “Scenic City has become a destination event not only for athletes and coaches, but also for families who get to experience Chattanooga’s hospitality, attractions, and community spirit.”

Games will be held across multiple top-tier venues including Camp Jordan, Summit of Softball, Warner Park, and additional fields. This event spreads throughout Cleveland, Ooltewah, Chattanooga, East Ridge, and into North Georgia.

Shawnna Skiles, the City of East Ridge Parks and Recreation Director, said, “The City of East Ridge looks forward to hosting this exciting weekend at Camp Jordan. Our welcoming atmosphere makes it an ideal venue for events of this caliber and we encourage all attendees to enjoy the local amenities and hospitality East Ridge has to offer.”

Teams will compete in age divisions ranging from 14U through 18U, giving hundreds of athletes a chance to showcase their skills in front of college recruiters and scouts.

The Scenic City Fall Tournament is recognized for its high level of play and strong college recruiting presence. An impressive number of college programs from across NCAA Divisions I, II, and III — along with NAIA and JUCO schools — are expected to attend, offering young athletes an invaluable opportunity to continue their softball careers at the next level.

Connect Sports proudly presents this as an unparalleled opportunity, meticulously crafted for female athletes who harbor aspirations of competing at the collegiate level. Scenic City Fall provides a comprehensive platform for dedicated players to showcase their talents, develop their skills, and connect with the resources necessary to achieve their academic and athletic goals.

Beyond the fields, the event delivers a major economic boost to the Chattanooga and surrounding communities. With thousands of players, coaches, and families in attendance, the tournament is projected to generate significant tourism revenue through hotel stays, dining, and local attractions.

“Jill and Jeremy Higdon have built something special with Connect Sports,” said Barry White, President and CEO of Chattanooga Tourism Co. “The Scenic City Fall Showcase brings 396 elite teams and college coaches from top programs to Chattanooga, generating an estimated economic impact of $6 million. These tournaments showcase our community to families from across the country while supporting local businesses and creating opportunities for young athletes to compete at the highest level.” Margaret Thigpen, the Director of Dalton - Whitfield Tourism stated, “We are excited to welcome back Connect Sports with the Scenic City Showcase to Dalton-Whitfield. They will play on 26 fields in Dalton, which is the largest usage to date. This group continues to be an economic generator for our community and it is groups like this that help us continue to be successful.”

Connect Sports would like to invite the public to come out and support these players and their teams.

To see the full Scenic City Fall schedule, be sure to check out connectsportsevents.com.