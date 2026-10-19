Chattanooga FC Beats NYCFC II 3-1 To Advance To Eastern Conference Semifinals

Chattanooga FC defeated NYCFC II 3-1 thanks to goals from Alex Krehl, Anton Sorenson and Yuval Cohen to advance to next Sunday's Eastern Conference semifinals.

The win represents the Boys in Blue's first-ever MLS NEXT Pro playoff victory.

Krehl opened the scoring in the 31st minute when he headed in a corner kick sent in by Daniel Mangarov for his 19th goal of the season.

"It means a lot to me; I love scoring goals," Krehl said in his post-match press conference. "That's what I'm hear for, but most importantly the boys got the win tonight and we're loving it. [Like we just said in the locker room] We got more games coming up and we're just going to take it game by game."

The Pigeons equalized shortly after half-time through Jacob Arroyave, capitalizing off a loose backpass on the CFC backline.

However, the Boys in Blue would have the last word. Substitute Antony Sorenson scored the go-ahead goal in the 86th minute, latching onto the end of a wonderfully-worked cut-back pass from Anthony Garcia.

Substitute Cohen put the icing on the cake when he burst through for a breakaway goal after the Pigeons sent goalkeeper Mac Learned forward for a corner kick in the dying seconds.

"I'm extremely proud of the group," Chattanooga FC Head Coach Richard Dixon said. "There's a couple of things we know we're solid at. The goal we conceded came off a mistake we made, so our group was confident, knowing we just needed to get back into the game and find our rhythm. We had a really good impact from our substitutes—Anthony [Garcia] and Anton combined to score our second goal and then Yuval [Cohen] finishing the game off. This is a resilient group and they've been resilient all season. We've been in situations where it seemed like we may not get anything from the game and just like that we come back. We're always confident that the chances are going to fall. I was very pleased for the finishers to come on and finish the game off like that."

Next up

Chattanooga FC will return to Fort Finley for the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday, October 25 at 5:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at CFCTIX.com.

The Pick-Your-Opponent process will also be utilized for the conference semifinals, with the highest remaining seed in each conference selecting and hosting an opponent from the two lowest seeded teams on October 20. The two remaining clubs will face each other, with the higher of the two seeds hosting.

There will not be a broadcast or livestream for the Pick-Your-Opponent process for the conference semifinals, with the opponents and schedule set to be announced approximately at 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 20.