Chattanooga FC Clinches Playoff Berth After Comeback Victory Over Huntsville

Chattanooga FC came from a goal down to defeat Huntsville City FC 2-1 at Wicks Family Field on Wednesday evening and secure a playoff berth for the second consecutive season.

Alexis Arrúa scored his first goal for the club with a wonderful volley in the first half before Isaiah Jones scored in consecutive matches with a goal early in the second half.

Chattanooga FC dominated the early stages of the first half and looked the more likely to score the opening goal. However, it was the hosts who broke the deadlock against the run of play. CFC midfielder Isaiah Jones was adjudged to have fouled Huntsville forward Jordan Knight and referee Elvis Osmanovic pointed to the spot. Huntsville's Zidane Yañez converted the resulting spot kick.

The Boys in Blue's heads did not drop and Head Coach Richard Dixon's squad responded superbly and ultimately equalized through a delicious volley from Arrúa at the end of a well worked team move.

Chattanooga FC continued on the front foot in the second half. CFC thought it had the lead in the 51st minute when Farid Sar-Sar headed in from a free-kick but referee Elvis Osmanovic disallowed for a light touch from Sar-Sar on his marker before the play.

Four minutes later, CFC had the ball in the back of the net as Daniel Mangarov found Jones with a low cross before tapping in to the far post to give the visitors the lead.

Alex Krehl nearly gave CFC a two-goal cushion in the 67th minute as he created space on a breakaway but his shot sailed just wide. Two minutes later, Krehl found substitute Alex McGrath, whose header was saved by Huntsville keeper Will Mackay.

Substitute Ashton Gordon struck the post in the 90th minute.

Ultimately the Boys in Blue managed the remaining moments of the match to secure a massive three points and playoff qualification for the second consecutive season.

"We're very excited for the guys," said Dixon post-match. "It's been a demanding season and the guys have stepped up. The guys take the information and execute every day. Tonight we had to make some adjustments because Huntsville came out with a different shape than we prepped for, but the guys made the adjustments and executed flawlessly to take the victory. I'm super proud of the guys and excited for everyone involved."

Next up

Chattanooga FC returns to Fort Finley for the club's final home match of the 2026 regular season this Sunday, September 13 against Atlanta United 2 at 3:00 p.m. for a CFC Homecoming celebration presented by Erlanger. Tickets are available now at CFCTIX.com.