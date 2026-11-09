Chattanooga Football Club Crowned MLS NEXT Pro Cup Champions

Chattanooga FC became the first professional sport national champions in Chattanooga history on Sunday night with a 1-0 victory in front a MLS NEXT Pro Cup-record crowd of 10,228 fans at Finley Stadium.

Damien Barker John scored the winning goal in the 31st minute with a beautiful, curling effort to be named MLS NEXT Pro Cup MVP, capping off an outstanding campaign for the winger.

"We fought through it today," Barker John said in his post-match press conference. "The second half was difficult, but our grit and determination got us through. The will we had to not concede [is what I'll remember most from the night]. It's surreal. Getting that goal tonight, it really got me pumped. The team had the momentum going into half. We never gave up. It was so loud I couldn't even hear my right-back Yves [Tcheuyap]!"

The team's top scorer, Alex Krehl, created two one-vs-one chances in the first half, but LAFC 2 keeper Ethan Scally came up with outstanding saves on both occasions.

Chasing the game, the visitors had the majority of the possession in the second half, but the Boys in Blue ultimately held on to secure the city's first-ever professional national title.

Chattanooga FC also became the first independent club in league history to win MLS NEXT Pro Cup.

"We're on top of the world," Chattanooga FC Head Coach Richard Dixon said in his post-match press conference. "This is everything that we could ever dream of, to have a fantastic regular season to then bring four playoff games here to Finley to ultimately win the national championship here on our field in front of our fans in our city, words can't explain it.

"This is what we dream of, to win championships and be able to represent ourselves, our families and our city. To be the last team standing and ultimately walk away and be the best team in MLS NEXT Pro, it's a big deal for us. Knowing the origins of CFC, where it started and the transformation of the club through the years to now be here in this very moment is surreal. This is down to the effort from the guys. The original founders who started this thing; we have them to thank. They were a bunch of guys who wanted to bring soccer to Chattanooga and started as a grassroots thing and now it's grown into this fantastic thing—I'm grateful for it all."