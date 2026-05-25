Chattanooga FC Defeats Carolina Core FC 1-0 In The Battle Of The Independents

After a lengthy weather delay, Chattanooga FC defeated Carolina Core 1-0 thanks to a second-half Alex Krehl goal to see the club win a third consecutive league match.

Richard Dixon's side put in another dominant performance following on from last week's 3-1 win at FC Cincinnati 2. Chattanooga made themselves known in the offensive end early on. Anthony Garcia nearly opened the scoring within five minutes when his header crashed against the crossbar. Krehl thought he had opened the scoring two minutes later with a header off of a pass curled in by Tate Robertson, but it was called offside.

Krehl created another chance in the 32nd minute when he charged down the right sideline with a centering pass for Yuval Cohen, but Cohen's shot was stopped by Carolina Core goalkeeper Nicholas Holliday.

Chattanooga continued knocking on the door late in the first half, as Robertson struck the post and Anthony Garcia had a chance with a header that was denied by a superb save from Carolina keeper Nicholas Holliday. The Boys in Blue led possession through the first 45 minutes with 68% and outshot Carolina 10-2 but went into the break level at 0-0.

Second half chances continued in the Scenic City's favor. Steeve Louis Jean created an opportunity of his own in the 53rd minute when he high-pressed Carolina's backline, but his effort flew just over the crossbar.

Krehl finally broke the deadlock for Chattanooga in the 59th minute, burying his fifth of the 2026 season to take the team lead. Garcia found Daniel Mangarov, who was making his 50th appearance for the club, with a brilliant through ball before Mangarov notched his second assist of the season, sending in a low cross that found Krehl and the winning goal.

Newcomer Junior Flores checked into the match in the 93rd minute, making his debut for CFC, right before the game went into a weather delay. The final two minutes of the match resumed about an hour and a half later, and CFC managed the match well and secured all three points.

"The point of emphasis for us tonight was 'comfort in chaos'," said Interim Head Coach Richard Dixon in his post-match press conference. "We knew it would be a chaotic game with the way they play and that it would be a chaotic night with the weather, so that was the message to the group: be comfortable in the chaos. That's something we prime them for each week. We stretch the team hard physically, mentally and in every aspect, so I think it's not an accident that you saw the team's composure and calmness tonight."

Chattanooga FC heads south to face Orlando City B on Sunday, May 31 before returning to Finley Stadium to kick off its Summer of Soccer against Red Bull New York II on June 6 at 7:00 p.m. ET, when the club hosts Margaritaville Night and Run Scenic City Night. Tickets are on sale now at CFCTIX.com.