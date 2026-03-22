Chattanooga FC Earns Point In Comeback Draw At Huntsville City

Chattanooga FC came from two goals down to secure a well-earned point against Huntsville City FC at Wicks Family Field on Saturday evening.

Alex Krehl scored his third goal of the young season, while Tate Robertson added a second on the year to his account.

Huntsville City took an early lead through Shak Mohammed before Maximus Ekk headed in a second for the hosts.

However, Krehl headed in from a beautifully delivered cross by full-back Yves Tcheuyap at a crucial juncture right before half-time.

Chattanooga FC used the momentum from Krehl's goal to dominate proceedings in the second half.

Substitute Keegan Ancelin earned a penalty for the Boys in Blue late in the match and Robertson made no mistake, converting the resulting spot-kick to equalize and ultimately earn a hard-fought draw.

The hosts won the penalty shootout for the extra point 4-2.

Chattanooga FC returns home for its next match on Saturday, March 28 against Columbus Crew 2.