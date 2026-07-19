Chattanooga FC Extends Unbeaten Streak To Seven After 1-1 Draw With Orlando

Chattanooga FC extended its unbeaten streak to seven matches following a 1-1 draw with Orlando City B on Saturday evening at Finley Stadium.

The visitors edged the shootout for the extra point 4-3.

The Young Lions took the lead in the 29th minute through the club's top scorer Pedro Leão.

The Boys in Blue created the more dangerous chances on the night and responded well to the early setback. Substitute Steeve Louis Jean scored his first goal of the season and found the all-important equalizer in the 75th minute.

Tate Robertson provided his 24th assist of his CFC career, bringing him joint-top alongside club legend Juan Hernandez for assists in club history.

Alex McGrath had two fiercely-hit shots on target in the first half, but Orlando keeper Juan Rojas made multiple outstanding saves throughout the evening to keep the Young Lions in the match and ultimately see the sides share the spoils.

Chattanooga FC returns to Finley Stadium next Saturday for the Summer of Soccer finale as the club hosts Philadelphia Union II on July 25 for Ride Your Bike Night. Tickets are available now at CFCTIX.com.