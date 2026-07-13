Chattanooga FC Extends Unbeaten Streak To Six With Shootout Win Over Carolina

Chattanooga FC drew Carolina Core FC 1-1 and won the resulting shootout for the extra point 4-2 on Sunday evening to extend its unbeaten run to six games in the league.

Alex Krehl continued his electric goalscoring form and notched his 11th goal of the season moments before half-time to move into second outright in the entire league.

Daniel Mangarov almost put CFC in front within just four minutes when Damien Barker John found him with a crafty cut-back, but Carolina Core FC keeper Nick Holliday was able to make the save.

Krehl opened the scoring in the 45th minute, finishing from a well-worked team goal and a cut-back assist by full-back Anthony Sorenson before the match entered a nearly one-hour-and-45-minute weather delay.

Once play resumed, Barker John nearly scored a goal-of-the-season contender with a piece of individual brilliance, dribbling through a skulk of Core defenders before Holliday made a last-ditch save.

Core found a route back into the match when Mattias Hanchard was adjudged to have brought down Andrew Czech in the penalty area, and Arnaud Tattevin converted from the resulting spot-kick to equalize for the hosts.

CFC nearly regained the lead when Sorenson burst through on the left flank before fizzing in a low cross, but substitute Yuval Cohen could not stretch out in time for the finish.

Chattanooga FC keeper Eldin Jakupović made multiple crucial saves throughout the match, including an outstanding stop from a blistering Tattevin shot late in the match.

CFC defender Farid Sar-Sar connected with header from a free-kick sent in by Tate Robertson but he could not generate enough power for the shot to get past Holliday before referee Calin Radosav blew his whistle for the end of regulation, securing a point for each side.

The Boys in Blue were flawless in the shootout for the extra point with Robertson, Cohen, Anthony Garcia and Luke Husakiwsky all converting their spot-kicks to ultimately bring back two points to the Scenic City and hold onto the club's fourth-place position in the 16-team Eastern Conference. Chattanooga FC has now won four consecutive shootouts for the extra point.

Chattanooga FC will now look forward to a two-match homestand at Finley Stadium, as the Summer of Soccer continues against Orlando City B on July 18 and Philadelphia Union II on July 25 for Ride Your Bike Night. Tickets are available now at CFCTIX.com.