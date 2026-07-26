Chattanooga FC Extends Unbeaten Streak With 4-0 Rout Of Philadelphia Union

Chattanooga FC extended its unbeaten streak to eight matches after a thrilling 4-0 rout of Philadelphia Union II on Saturday evening at Finley Stadium.

Ameziane Sid Mohand, Nathan Koehler and Daniel Mangarov all scored their first goals of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season, while Damien Barker John continued his impressive season with his seventh of the campaign.

Goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović was called into action early on, making a crucial save from a curling Eddy Davis shot, but it was all one-way traffic from there.

Jakupović turned provider when he sent a long ball into Sid Mohand's path, who beat defender Giovanny Sequera in a one-on-one before rifling a shot past a helpless Pierce Holbrook in Philadelphia's goal.

Tate Robertson became CFC's all-time leader in assists when his long throw found Koehler, who headed in to extend the Boys in Blue's lead in the 37th minute.

CFC displayed its lethal ability on the counter-attack when Mangarov picked out Barker John with a perfectly-executed cut-back pass and the Grenada international made no mistake, finishing in the bottom corner.

The Boys in Blue then showed a different side to its game when, after a sequence of patient build-up play, Alex Krehl chipped in a perfectly-weighted cross before Mangarov volleyed first time to put the result beyond any doubt.

Chattanooga FC could have made it five on the night when substitute Yuval Cohen was dragged down in the penalty area in the 82nd minute, however Holbrook saved Cohen's resulting spot-kick.

Chattanooga FC moves into third place in the Eastern Conference and crucially further strengthening its playoff positioning.

"It was a good performance from the team all around," said Interim Head Coach Richard Dixon. "Playing at home is always special for us and we always want to make sure we put on a good show in front of our fans. We want to make sure we protect our home. The objective is always to go and get three points. Scoring four goals and getting the shutout is big time for us, especially after a run where we've tied a lot of games. I was really pleased with the guys to see the game out. I'm really happy for the guys because they worked hard this week, so they deserve it."

Chattanooga FC travels to face Inter Miami CF II on Friday, July 31 before returning to Finley to face Southeast rivals Atlanta United 2 on Saturday, August 8 for CFC Youth Night. Tickets are available now at CFCTIX.com.