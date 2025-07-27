Chattanooga FC Falls 3-1 To Crown Legacy FC At Finley Stadium

Chattanooga FC fell 3-1 to Crown Legacy FC at Finley Stadium on Saturday evening in Matchweek 20 of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season.

The visitors took the lead in the 29th minute through a wonder goal from Emmanuel Uchegbu. Crown doubled its lead right before halftime as Uchegbu turned provider for Dylan Sing.

CFC came fighting back in the second half. Head Coach Chris Nugent brought on forward Keegan Ancelin for Ethan Dudley at the half to change to a more attacking shape. The move paid dividends as CFC created a multitude of chances.

Substitute Xavier Rimpel found Milo Garvanian with a pinpoint accurate cross but Garvanian's header sailed a foot over Crown keeper Isaac Walker's crossbar.

Tate Robertson brought the hosts to within a goal with a brilliantly hit, long distance strike for his sixth league goal of the campaign.

However, it was Crown Legacy that got the final word on the night when substitute Andrej Subotić scored on a counter attack.

"There are very fine margins that determine games," said Nugent in his post-match press conference. "We missed too many chances in the second half. The first half was really poor. If the whole game was like the first half, I wouldn't have confidence [that the team can turn things around]. What gives me confidence in this group is that, after having a disappointing and poor end to the first half, we turned it around and went on to control and dominate the game. We didn't turn that into enough chances. The willingness and determination to impact the game I see from the players is what gives me confidence. This is football and these things happen, and it's frustrating. We have a good team. I have faith in my players. We saw what they did in the second half and now it's about cleaning up those small details, especially when it comes to finishing chances."

Next match

Chattanooga FC will be back in action at Fort Finley next weekend when it takes on Toronto FC II on Saturday, August 2, with kick-off set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The club will be celebrating Academy Night. Tickets are on sale now at CFCTIX.com.